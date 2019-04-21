Special Competition: Asante Kotoko, Stallions FC game postponed

Asante Kotoko's match six game against Wa All Stars now known as Stallions FC in the Special Competition has been postponed.

The WA based club are yet to play a game in the ongoing competition as issues of ownership drags on.

The club which was owned by former President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been banned for life by FIFA is part of the reasons why the club is unable to participate in the tournament.

President of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah in an interview with the media has explained that the team is unable to participate in the tournament because they want issues of ownership resolved in accordance with the rules.

Reports indicates that former Black Stars defender John Painstil and some partners have taken over the club.

On the other hand, Asante Kotoko will take on Okwahu United in a friendly game on Monday 22 April, 2019 at Nkawkaw.