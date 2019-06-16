Special Competition: AshantiGold 0-1 Karela United- Diawisie Taylor's last-gasp goal seal Tier I final spot

Karela United FC defied the odds to pip Ashanti Gold SC 1-0 to make it to the final of the Special Competition Tier 1 on Sunday.

Diawisie Taylor's late strike ended the Miners' winning streak at the Len Clay stadium.

Ashanti Gold SC made three changes to their starting lineup against Medeama SC last week.

Frank Boateng replaced Robert Dabuo in the goal posts whereas Richard Osei Agyemang and Mark Agyekum came in for Samed Ibrahim and Godfred Asiamah respectively.

The first goal threat of the game fell to the Gold and Black outfit in the 12th minute as Shafiu Mumuni dribbled past goalkeeper Isaac Hagan but central defender Nurudeen Abdulai with an excellently cleared the danger.

Karela United came very close to getting the opener ten minutes later after Taylor's point blank header hit the framework.

On the stroke of halftime, goalkeeper Hagan made a spectacular save to prevent Appiah McCarthy's free-kick from goal.

It was Hagan in the 71st minute as he made another audacious save to stop Richard Ella Djodi's shot from the edge of the box.

With everybody waiting for the final whistle with penalty shootouts in mind, Karela United caught Ashanti Gold SC on the break.

Diawisie Taylor slotted home the winner in additional time after connecting a brilliant pass from Solomon Sarfo Taylor.

The Aiyinase based side will face giants Asante Kotoko SC in the final on 23rd June, 2019 at a venue yet to be decided.

The ultimate winner gets the sole ticket to represent Ghana in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.