Special Competition: AshantiGold 1-0 Medeama- Miners nick slim win to bounce back

AshantiGold SC claimed a hard fought 1-0 victory over Medeama SC in match day five of the Special Competition at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

Amos Addai's early strike separated the two teams at the end of the day.

The visitors made one change in their lineup as Justice Blay returned by replacing Jasper Nimo Nartey.

The Miners made a couple of changes in their set up with Yussif Mubarik, Roland Amouzou and Amos Addai came in place of Eric Donkor, Emmanuel Nti Mensah and Amos Kofi Nkrumah.

The hosts made sure they unsettle the guests with their little dominance as Addai rounded off goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi to put them ahead in the 16th minute.

Medeama SC dominated the entire second half of the game but squandered all the opportunities that fell their way.

The guests nearly equalized in the 53rd minute but Awudu Tahiru's effort hits the crossbar.

In the 75th minutes the two teams were reduced to ten men after Richard Osei Agyemang and Tahiru Awudu were sent off following a misunderstanding.

The Mauves and Yellow came very close in the 90th minute after Yussif Musah's attempt from inside the box hit the framework.

Ashanti Gold SC will be traveling to Berekum to play Berekum Chelsea next week.

Medeama SC will play as hosts to Eleven Wonders FC at Tarkwa on match day six.