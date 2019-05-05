Special Competition: AshantiGold 2-1 Berekum Chelsea- Miners rally to win as Zachariassen starts job on good note

AshantiGold came from a goal down to record a 2-1 win to seek revenge over Berekum Chelsea in the Special Competition on Sunday at the Len Clay stadium.

It was also a debut game for Kjetil Zachariassen since he replaced Serbian gaffer Svetislav Tanasijevic as the head coach of the hosts.

The Norwegian handed starts to Sadick Adams and Daniel Gozar and a debut to youngster Emmanuel Owusu.

Berekum Chelsea also made three changes to their starting lineup as Yusif Moro replaced goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah in posts.

Mohammed Mankuyeli and Francis Twene also replaced Solomon Oblitey Commey and Kwame Amoako Antwi.

The visitors drew the first blood of the game through captain Braimah Ali Foster against the run of play in the 12th minute.

It took the home side 54 minutes before they could equalize through youngster Owusu who was making a debut for the Yellow and Gold outfit.

Ivorian forward Richard Ella Djodi got all the full points for the hosts after getting the match winner for Ashanti Gold SC eight minutes from full-time.

Goalkeeper Yusif Moro saved two wonderful saves to keep the Blues in the game in the 68th and 90th minutes.

Amos Kofi Nkrumah was unlucky as his effort from a rebound in the 90th minute hit the crossbar.

Ashanti Gold will make a trip to Tarkwa to face Medeama SC on Wednesday before they host Asante Kotoko SC next Sunday.

By Nuhu Adams