Special Competition: AshantiGold 4-0 Bechem- Miners maintain unbeaten home record as they thrash Bechem

Ashanti Gold SC preserved their 100% home form with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Bechem United at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

Claiming all three points of the game takes them a step closer to securing qualification to the semi-finals of the Special Competition.

The Gold and Black lads need to win their last match next weekend to book their ticket to the next round.

The hosts got themselves in front in the 32nd minute after Douglas Opoku had put the ball behind the back of his own net following a cross from Roland Amouzou on the left.

Appiah McCarthy doubled the lead for the Miners six minutes later as his deflected shot from outside the box beat goalkeeper Daniel Afadzwu after receiving a pass from Amouzou.

Shafiu Mumuni increased the advantage on the stroke of halftime from a spot kick after central defender Opoku brought down Emmanuel Owusu inside the box.

In the 79th minute, Amos Kofi Nkrumah added the fourth goal of the encounter with a sweet curled shot following an excellent effort.

Ashanti Gold SC will make a trip to Nkoranza next Sunday to tackle Eleven Wonders FC.