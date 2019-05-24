Special Competition: AshantiGold crowned Premier A champions

AshantiGold SC emerged as winners of the Ghana Football Association Premier A Special Competition after thumping Eleven Wonders by 3-0 in match day 12.

The game was rained off on Thursday and per the rules governing the competition, the game commenced at the time it ended the previous day.

Goals from Appiah McCarthy, Emmanuel Owusu and Shafiu Mumuni saw AshantiGold on the summit of the log with 23 points to progress to the semi-final stage of the competition.

The miners will face the runner-up in Premier B in the semi-finals.

AshantiGold is likely to face Karela United who are well placed to secure the second spot in Premier B with a game to spare.

Meanwhile with the Premier A games coming to a close, Asante Kotoko placing second on the table will mean a "Super Two clash" in the semi-finals as they face arch-rivals Hearts of Oak who have already qualified and are on top of Premier A with 28 points.