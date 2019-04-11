Special Competition: Ashantigold defender Eric Donkor "gutted" by defeat to Asante Kotoko

Ashantigold defender Eric Donkor has expressed disappointment after limping off with an injury in his side's 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the GFA Special Competition.

The former Asante Kotoko defender was very unhappy leaving the pitch in the first half of the game against his former side.

Donkor adds the Miners were unlucky after losing to their regional rivals in the Golden Classic.

"Gutted to go off Injured. Time for Recovery Starts now. We fought hard but wasn't lucky," he tweeted.

The Porcupine Warriors won the entertaining match thanks to a second-half brace from attacker Fatawu Safiu.

It was a game of two halves. In the first half AshantiGold completely dominated and controlled the game but Felix Annan produced an incredible performance to deny the Miners a deserved lead.

Annan made two saves in the opening five minutes. He saved a low powerful effort from Kofi Nkrumah before blocking Shafiu Mumuni's close-range strike with his foot.

It was a different Kotoko in the second half. The Porcupine Warriors looked hungrier compared to their opponents.