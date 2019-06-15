Special Competition: Ashantigold forward Shafiu Mumuni confident of victory against Karela United

Ashantigold striker Shafiu Mumuni is confident his side will reach the finals of the GFA Tier I special Competition ahead of their semifinal clash with Karela United on Sunday.

The Miners finished top of Zone A to set up the clash with the Anyinase based outfit in Obuasi.

Ahead of the game on Sunday, Shafiu Mumuni is very optimistic of his sides chances, insisting they are very prepared for the match.

"I'm very impressed with our training so far and I believe it'll grant us victory on Sunday," he said in the pre-match conference.

"I'm always motivated by challenges. With our supporters behind us, we'll qualify for the finals".

Mumuni has been the club's livewire in the competition and his hat-trick against former Premier League champions Aduana Stars was crucial as they finished at the summit of Zone A.

He will be expected to offer more threat upfront against the resilient Karela United.

The ultimate winner of the competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.