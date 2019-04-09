Special Competition: AshGold ace James Akaminko predicts Kotoko defeat in derby clash

AshantiGold midfielder James Akaminko believes the Miners have the pedigree to upend rivals Asante Kotoko on Wednesday in the Special Competition clash.

The Miners are unbeaten in the competition and earned a 0-0 draw at Aduana Stars on Sunday.

Kotoko are in top firm following Sunday's 3-0 away win against Techiman Eleven Wonders.

''There be will no pressure on me and that of my other team mates because it’s a normal fixture,'' Akaminko told Sportsnewsgh.com in an interview.

''We have nothing to offer to our fans than a win on Wednesday in Kumasi which I think we are capable of doing.

''I am pleading with our fans that they should come in their numbers to fill the stadium and we won’t disappoint them.''