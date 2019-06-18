Special Competition: Augustine Arhinful extols Karela United's performance

Member of the Organising Committee of the GFA NC Special Competition Augustine Arhinful has praised Karela United for their "impressive" run in the tournament.

The Ainyinase based club have had an outstanding run in the Tier I competition, reaching the final after beating Ashantigold in the semifinal last Sunday.

"Karela has been the most impressive team in the NC's Special Competition," Augustine Arhiful told Sikka Sports.

Karela United FC will face Asante Kotoko in the final on Sunday but the venue is yet to be confirmed.

"The venue for the NC Special competition final is yet to be decided but it can not be Kumasi. We will decide on the right venue and communicate to the public," Arhinful said.

The Anyinase boys finished second in Zone B of the competition and are one of the few teams to beat Hearts in their group.

There also reached the quarter finals of the Tier II competition.