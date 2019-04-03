Special Competition: Bechem United 0-0 Ashantigold- Miners pick vital away point after holding the Hunters

High flying Ashantigold held Bechem United to a goalless draw at the Nana Gyeabuor Park in match day two of the GFA Special competition.

The miners wasted no time in declaring their intentions in the game after winning a free kick in the fourth minute but playmaker Richard Djodi's narrowly missed after his curling strike went pass the post.

Bechem United goalkeeper Daniel Afadzu was called into action once again after Shafiu Mumuni set up Amos Nkrumah only for the miners to be denied.

The home side were effective on the counter but were stopped on countless occasions by the ever present Salia Ouattara.

Ashantigold could have taken the lead in the 21st minute after Ouatarra laced a pass to Djodi on a one on one with the goalkeeper only for the schemer to fire wide.

The travelling side dominated the half but Bechem had some moments where they probed the defence of the Aboakese.

With three minutes to end the first half, scores of the Bechem fans threw missiles onto the pitch protesting for a penalty that was waved on the referee.

Ashantigold coach Svetislav Tanasijevic made two quick changes in the second half, throwing in Aveyevu Hope and Daniel Gozar for Charles Mensah and Richard Djodi respectively.

The changes made little impact, despite the former Premier League champions dominating the game.

The Serb tactician rolled in his final dice by bring on Saddick Adams for Amos Nkrumah. Adams nearly had the opener after rounding up the Bechem goalkeeper only to fall in the process.

The draw means Ashantigold returns to Obuasi with a point and have now secured four points in two games.