Special Competition: Bechem United 1-0 Berekum Chelsea- Hunters gun down regional rivals

Bechem United recorded their first win of the Special Competition as they beat regional rivals Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

The Hunters made couple of changes to the starting eleven that drew 0-0 in their last game.

Francis Owusu Jnr., Nuhu Ishaq and Emmanuel Awua were replaced in the starting lineup with Richard Twumasi, Prince Kwabena Adu and Christian Obeng.

First half of the encounter was fairly balanced with few scoring opportunities being created.

Bechem United got the only goal of the game to claim all points in the 74th after Kofi Agbesimah scored from the spot.

The Hunters move to 4 points and fourth place after two games.

Bechem United travel to Tarkwa to tackle Medeama SC in match day four.

Berekum Chelsea will host Aduana Stars on Sunday.