Special Competition: Bechem United 1-1 Asante Kotoko - Fatawu Safiu saves Porcupine Warriors from defeat

Asante Kotoko salvaged a point at Bechem United in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition thanks to a second-half strike by Fatawu Safiu.

Safiu netted from the penalty spot as the Porcupine Warriors avoided a shock defeat to maintain their lead at the top the Zone A table.

Kojo Owusu Achaw opened the scoring with a header from a corner to gift Bechem the lead.

But Safiu stepped up into the plate once again. The striker won a penalty and converted with aplomb to restore parity.

With today's goal, Fatawu has now scored five goals and sits comfortably at the top of the goalscorers chart after five games.