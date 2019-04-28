Special Competition: Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Asante Kotoko - Porcupine Warriors held on the road

Asante Kotoko could not complete the double over Berekum Chelsea as they were held to a pulsating goalless draw at the Golden City Park on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to make it two straight wins against Blues, who they beat 2-0 in Kumasi in midweek.

But, they were made to settle for a point which kept them at the top of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition Premier A table.

However, the talking point from the game is the fight that broke up ahead of kickoff.

Two Asante Kotoko officials have been hospitalized in Berekum following the fight.

The club's policy analyst Amo Sarpong is said to have fired gunshots after some fans of the home team attacked them.

They sustained wounds and had to be whisked away to the hospital to receive treatment.