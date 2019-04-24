Special Competition: Berekum Chelsea coach Randolf Armah ready for "special" Kotoko

Berekum Chelsea coach Randolf Armah says his boys are ready for the clash against a "special" Asante Kotoko team on Wednesday.

Fresh from picking their first three points of the competition, the Blues will want to replicate their form against Ashantigold when they face the Porcupine Warriors in Kumasi.

Asante Kotoko lead the table in Zone A after some impressive displays in the tournament.

Ahead of the game on Wednesday, coach Armah insists it's an opportunity for his young team to have a feel of a Kotoko game.

“We’ll play against a special Kotoko team, they have prominent talent in their team and led by a wonderful tactician. My boys especially the young ones will cherish playing against such a team in such a stadium," he said in a pre match interview.

"They will enjoy the game tomorrow with an eye on the point against Asante Kotoko.

"I pray the fans for and against Asante Kotoko all come to the Stadium tomorrow to witness a beautiful game. We have made history there before. “