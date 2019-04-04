Special Competition: ‘Boastful’ Medeama SC coach insists he’s the best in Ghana

Medeama SC coach Samuel Boadu has boasted that he is the best coach in the local scene and will use the ongoing Special Competition to prove his doubters.

The outspoken tactician guided the Mauve and Yellows to pip Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the competition at the T&A Park on Thursday.

During his post-match presser, coach Boadu expressed his delight with the performance of his charges, before boasting that he is the best in the business as he looks forward to proving by clinching the trophy.

“We thank God football has come back. This is the time for me to prove that there is a coach somewhere.

“People don’t know Samuel Boadu actually. I know myself and I know what I’m capable of doing.

“Medeama is gearing on per the match we played today,” he noted.

When asked what happened to his side in the second half, he answered,”Nothing went wrong, what I can say is when a team is down, they definitely want to force themselves back.

“The Pressure they put on us was unproductive,” he added.