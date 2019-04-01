Special Competition: Debutante Andews Ntim named Man of the Match in WAFA's victory over Liberty

WAFA youngster Andrew Ntim was named Man of the Match in their victory over Liberty Professionals on Match Day 1 of the GFA Special Competition.

The forward, who was making his debut produced a spectacular performance earning him praises from fans and the technical team.

WAFA SC opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Liberty Professionals at home at the Red Bulls Arena in Sogakope.

The Academy Boys took 13 minutes to take the lead through enterprising Justice Amate to go into the break on top.

After the break, Kingsford Opoku struck the second in the 58th minute.

On 78 minutes, Andrews Ntim scored on his debut to put the match beyond the visitors.

Five minutes from time, Frederick Ansah Botchway pulled one back for the Dansoman-based side.