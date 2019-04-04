Special Competition: ‘Defeated’ C.K Akonnor reveals misunderstanding in Asante Kotoko camp

Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akonnor has made a shocking claim that there is misunderstanding in the team’s camp following their 1-0 defeat to Medeama SC on matchday 2 of the Special Competition.

Asante Kotoko were subjected to criticism in the wake of their 1-0 win over Aduana Stars in the opening fixture of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to glitter in their second game as Kwame Boateng’s 34th minute penalty ensured Medeama picked the maximum points.

During his post-match interview, bemoaned the absence of some of his key cogs and claimed there is misunderstanding in the camp.

"Oh yeah...I am disappointed with the result. We came here to win or draw. We struggled during the match," Coach Akonnor told GTV after the match.

"We struggled because we played the game without a striker and some key players. There is a bit of misunderstanding on the way we do things [at Kotoko]"

Kotoko will travel to Techiman to battle out with Eleven Wonders FC in the matchday three of the competition on Sunday.