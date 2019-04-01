Special Competition: Deputy Asante Kotoko coach Akakpo Patron calls for patience for referees

Deputy Asante Kotoko coach Raphael Akakpo Patron has called for patience for referees in the ongoing Normalisation Committee's Special Competition.

The Porcupine Warriors picked their first three points in the competition following a 1-0 win against Aduana Stars in the opening game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match was not short of controversy after referee Daniel Laryea ruled out what appeared to the equalizer by Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed in the first half of the match.

In the wake of the match, Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh lambasted officiating and claimed it will be suicidal if officiating is not improved.

But coming to the defense of the referee, coach Patron called on advocates of the competition to be patient on the officials due to their long absence from the game.

"For the officiating we all know what happened so I think we have to exercise patience with them," coach Patron said.

"I must say that they did very well and I’m sure they will get even better as the competition travels on. They will learn from their mistakes and improve."