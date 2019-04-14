GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Special Competition: Dreams FC 1-1 WAFA SC- Academy Boys put up brave fight to split points

Published on: 14 April 2019
Dreams FC playing against WAFA at the Dawu Park.

Dreams FC played out a 1-1 draw with WAFA at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday in the Special Competition.

Kingsford Opoku took on two of his markers before firing at goal to beat the experienced Isaac Amoako.

Right from the blast of the whistle, it was the visitors who showed attacking intent and after 11 minutes went on a break but Jalilu halted the counter attack and got a yellow card.

On 20 minutes, Issah Ibrahim dribbled into the box and gets a delivery to Razak but the header is wide.

Before the break, Razak Cromwell scored from a free-kick but it was disallowed after a Dreams player was spotted in an offside spot by the referee.

Cromwell curled in a free-kick into the top right corner which hit the post and the rebound fell to Ibrahim who tapped in for the leveller.

