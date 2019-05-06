Special Competition: Dreams FC coach Joha Pasoja lauds his players after draw with Liberty

Dreams FC manager Joha Pasoja has lauded his player's performance against Liberty Professionals on Sunday in the Special Competition.

The home side bounced from a 5-1 mauling to Elmina Sharks to earn a point against the Scientific Soccer Lads in Dawu.

Despite admitting there are still problems with the club, the Finnish tactician was pleased with the draw.

“We still had the same problems but the boys raised the game compared to our last match in Elmina,” he said after the game.

Joha Pasoja will now switch his attention to the big game against WAFA in Sogakope, hoping his side will return to form as quick as possible.

“We are now going to WAFA and we have to prepare very well. We know what happened the last time we went there and we must be ready for a tough game."