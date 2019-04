Ebusua Dwarfs handed WAFA their first defeat in Zone B on the Special Competition on Wednesday to end the first round.

The Crabs needed a 23rd minute penalty from Albert Gaisie to edge the Academy Boys at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The referee whistle after a foul inside the WAFA box.

Dwarfs made it two straight wins after beating Inter Allies 1-0 on the road on Easter Sunday.

WAFA had earned draws at Elmina Sharks and Dreams FC in their previous away matches.