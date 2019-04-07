Special Competition: Eleven Wonders 0-3 Asante Kotoko - Porcupine Warriors return to winning ways

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 April 2019
Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways in Normalisation Committee Special Competition as they dispatched Eleven Wonders 3-0 on Sunday. 

The Porcupine Warriors, who were beaten 1-0 by Medeama last Thursday, produced an excellent performance to full points and condemn the Techiman-based club to a third straight defeat in the competition.

Fatawu Shafiu opened the scoring with a wonderful freekick before captain Amos Frimpong headed into the net from close range to double the lead.

Evans Owusu put the game beyond the reach of Wonders when he scored Kotoko’s third in the 63rd minute.

The win puts Kotoko on top of the Zone A table after three games.

