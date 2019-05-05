Special Competition: Eleven Wonders 2-1 Medeama- Wonders beat Medeama at home to secure fifth spot

Eleven Wonders recorded their third win of the competition as they defeated Medeama by 2-1 at the Nkoranza Park on Sunday.

It was a tricky tie for the Mauve and Yellow who looked favorites heading into this game.

Medeama had defeated Berekum Chelsea in mid-week to go top of Zone A prior to the game.

Hardi Muhazu scored the first goal of the game for Eleven Wonders to put his side in front.

Solomon Afriyie scored the winning goal for Eleven Wonders to secure this big win for the side while Matthew Essiam got the consolation for the Medeama.

Eleven Wonders have moved up the league log to the fifth spot as they have accrued 10 points after match day eight.