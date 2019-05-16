Special Competition: Eleven Wonders coach Enos Adepa furious over "unpardonable penalty" awarded Kotoko

Techiman Eleven Wonder coach Enos Adepa is furious over the penalty awarded Kotoko in their 1-0 defeat on Wednesday in the GFA Special Competition.

The Techiman based club had put up an impressive performance against the Ghanaian giants but Abdul Ganiyu's penalty separated the two teams.

"There is no fairness in this part of the world because the game was balanced in the first half but there were much pressure on Kotoko due to their recent performance," he told Ash FM Sports.

"Tactically, we were realized in the first half and wanted to take them on in the second half but the unpardonable penalty changed everything in the game," he added.

"It's very painful that these young players exhibiting their talents against Kotoko would lose the game with such decisions but we have accepted the defeat in good faith."

The defeat leaves Eleven Wonders 6th on the table in Zone A.