Special Competition: Elmina Shark 5-1 Dreams- Goals aplenty at the Nduom Sports Stadium

Elmina Sharks continued their dominance at home as they thrashed Dreams FC by 5-1 in match day eight of the competition.

Sharks goalkeeper Richard Atta conceded for the first time in the competition after ending the first round with seven clean sheets.

Benjamin Tweneboah scored a brace while Augustine Owusu and Benjamin Boateng scored a goal each to secure the win for the home side.

Philemon Baffour saw a red card for Dreams FC which weakened their side and the tide turned against them after 30 minutes of play.

Muntari Kamaheni scored the consolation for Dreams FC who suffered their worst defeat in the competition after match day eight.