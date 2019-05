Elmina Sharks were held to a draw at home by neighbors Ebusua Dwarfs in this regional derby in match day 10 of the Special Competition on Wednesday.

Sharks welcome Dwarfs to the Nduom Sports Stadium in a highly contested game which both sides failed to find the back of the net.

With both teams picking a point each Elmina Sharks have accrued 15 points while Dwarfs move up to 11 points on the table.