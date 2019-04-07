Special Competition: Elmina Sharks 0-0 WAFA SC- Sharks fail to breakdown Academy Boys

WAFA earned a positive result in their first away match of the Ghana FA Special Competition drawing 0-0 with Elmina Sharks.

The Academy Boys travelled to Elmina on a back of of a 1-1 home draw with Inter Alies.

Elmina Sharks were counting on their midweek 1-0 win over Hearts of Oak to put the Sogakope-based side to the side.

But WAFA having experienced forward Daniel Lomotey and skillful Jamal Haruna returned to the team and named in the starting line-up, they looked solid and played with a positive know-how.

Elmina Sharks XI: Richard Attah-Kingsley Adjei, Issaka Mohammed, Richard Mpong, Benjamin Arthur, Augustine Owusu, Samuel Arthur, Felix Addo, Daniel Obeng Crentsil, Benjamin Tweneboah, Gustav Addington