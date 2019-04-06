Special Competition: Elvis Opoku shockingly picks Aduana Stars and AshantiGold to qualify ahead of Kotoko in Zone A

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku has tipped his outfit and AshantiGold to qualify ahead of Asante Kotoko from Zone A of the ongoing Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Aduana Stars and AshantiGold will clash on matchday three of the competition at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

The Fire Boys have recorded one win in two games but the performance they exhibited in the defeat against Asante Kotoko earned raves from football advocates.

Ahead of the match against the Miners, Opoku believes the Obuasi-based side possess the biggest threat to their aim of making it out of the group, though he picked them to qualify alongside his team at the expense of Asante Kotoko.

“Our main target or the team we feel as threat to us in the ongoing NC Special Competition in Zone A is AshGold,” he said on Silver FM.

“Someone will mention Kotoko but I feel there’s going to be pressure on their players to deliver due to their performance in the Confederation Cup campaign and with that, players will feel unwanted to make mistakes under their supporters at Baba Yara and that will draw them off in the competition.

“I tip Aduana Stars and Ashanti Gold to qualify in Zone A,” he added.

Aduana Stars lost their opener to Asante Kotoko but made amends against Eleven Wonders, winning at home by 2-1.