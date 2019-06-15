Special Competition: Eric Berko tips Kotoko to beat Hearts in semifinal

Former Asante Kotoko striker Eric Berko believes the Porcupine Warriors stand a good chance of beating Hearts of Oak in the semifinals of the GFA NC Special Competition.

Hearts will host the Kumasi based club on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the winner of the game progressing to the final standing a chance of qualify for the CAF Champions League next season.

Ahead of Sunday's super two clash, former forward Eric Berko is confident the Reds will urge their arch rivals following their recent experience in Africa.

"We Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak were like Real Madrid's Galcticos at our time, the players were tried and tested, but for now things are different but I tip Kotoko to win against Hearts of Oak due to their African exposure," he told Sikka Sports.

Asante Kotoko finished second in Zone A of the Special Competition behind regional rivals Ashantigold.

They are also in the semifinals of the Tier II special competition.