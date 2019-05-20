Special Competition: Felix Annan delighted as Kotoko return to top of Zone A

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has expressed delight as his side return to top of Zone A with an important win over Medeama SC.

The Porcupine Warriors beat the Mauves and Yellow 2-0, thanks to goals from the returning Sogne Yacouba and Fatawu Safiu.

"Massive 3pts to go back on top! Last game to go, Lets Keep Focus Lads," he posted on Twitter.

After a goalless first half, the 27-year-old Sogne Yacouba scored four minutes into the second half when he finished off an in-swinger from Fatawu Safiu with a simple touch into the lower bottom corner.

Safiu, who has been Kotoko's main man in the absence of Yacouba, then sealed the win in added time. This time Yacouba turned provider as he played a neat pass into the path of Safiu who controlled well before hitting into the centre of the post.

The goal was Safiu's eighth of the competition as he joins Karela United's Diawise Taylor at top of the goal king standings.

The win takes Kotoko to the top of Premier A table on 21 points while Medeama have dropped to third ahead of the final round of matches in the group stage.