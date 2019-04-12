Special Competition: Ghana’s top referee Daniel Laryea to officiate top liner between AshGold and Medeama

Ghana’s star referee Daniel Laryea will officiate the Ghana FA Special Competition top liner between Ashantigold and Medeama on Sunday.

The top official will direct affairs at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi as the two teams go head-to-head.

Laryea is a rising star after handling some top matches in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The hugely-respected young Ghanaian referee officiated the CAF Confederation Cup match between Egyptian giants Zamalek and Gor Mahia last last month.

He was also in charge when CS Sfaxien played against Vipers Sports Club in the reverse fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup in January.

He is expected to bring his high quality to bear as the two teams slug it out in Obuasi.

Ashantigold tasted their first defeat of the campaign after losing 2-0 at Asante Kotoko and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Medeama have picked maximum points from their opening two games beating Kotoko 1-0 and Bechem United 3-2 all at home.

The game will be broadcast live on Ghana television.