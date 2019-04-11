Special Competition: GTV to televise AshantiGold - Medeama SC game on Sunday

Official broadcast right holders of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition, Ghana Television (GTV) will broadcast the top liner for match day five between AshantiGold and Medeama SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday, GHANAsoccernet can confirm.

AshantiGold lost their match day four game against Asante Kotoko by 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while Medeama defeated Bechem United by 3-2 at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Wednesday.

The Miners will be hoping to bounce back after their matchday four defeat to regional rivals Asante Kotoko while the Mauve and Yellow lads are in search of their third win in the competition.