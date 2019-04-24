Special Competition: Hearts 2-0 Inter Allies- Phobians return to winning ways with comfortable victory over ten man Capelli Boys

Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 win against ten man Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Match Day 7 of the special competition.

Goals in the second half from defender Robert Addo and forward Joseph Esso were enough for the Phobians to record another home win after defeat to WAFA on Sunday.

The Phobians were quick to state their intentions in the game after striker Joseph Esso came close to grabbing the opener with a header to went inches wide.

Both sides became a bit physical but the half's best opportunity fell to Kwadwo Obeng Jnr who was one on one with Inter Allies goalkeeper but wasted the chance.

Coach Kim Grant was forced to replace Obeng Junr, as he brought on Kofi Kordzi with two left left in the first half.

The game stayed barren as the referee whistled for the first half.

Hearts returned more determine with captain Fataw Mohammed probing the Inter Allies defence.

Inter Alles were reduced to ten men after Daddy Salifu was red carded for handling the ball in the box resulting into an indirect freekick.

The freekick was deflected to a corner whic was taken by Christopher Bonney with Robert Addo heading in for Heart of Oak's opener.

With a man advantage, the Phobians began to dominate and with Kofi Kordzi missing a golden opportunity to make it two for the home side.

Two minutes later Joseph Esso doubled the lead for the Rainbow club after rounding up goalkeeper Clement Aryee.

The home side were comfortable with a second goal cushion as they controlled the game till the final whistle.