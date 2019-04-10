Special Competition: Hearts 2-1 Dwarfs- Joseph Esso brace sinks Crabs in Accra

Joseph Esso scored a brace as Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways and further deepen Ebusua Dwarfs woes in the special competition.

Two first half goals from the the former Dwarfs man saw the Phobians recover from back to back defeats to record their second win in Accra.

Former Hearts of Oak forward Bright Lukman pulled one back for the visitors but a late penalty miss from Esso left the result 2-1.

It took just a minute for the Phobians to register their intentions in the game, after Joseph Esso lashed onto a Kojo Obeng Jnr laced pass.

A devastating Hearts of Oak nearly double their lead but Obeng Jnr was late to a pass from Esso and clashed with the Dwarfs goalkeeper.

Medics had to attend to the forward who was in pains following the clash with the shotstopper.

The visitors warmed their way into the game halfway in the first half and came close to getting an equalizer only for a strike from the Dwarfs attacker to hit the post.

Hearts coach Kim Grant was forced into making an early change after right back Christopher Bonney picked up an injury. He was replaced by Selassie Bakai.

A minute later the Phobians had to make another substitution after Obeng Jnr failed to recover fully from the early clash. Robert Sowah came on for the former Nea Salamina forward.

Despite the early changes, the Phobians were chasing for a second and Esso was close twice.

Dwarfs were also forced into making an early change with former Hearts striker Bright Luqman coming on for Abudu Dramani.

But with six minute to end the half, Esso doubled the lead after rounding off Dwarfs goalkeeper Danso Wiredu.

The Phobians went into the half with a conformable lead but Dwarfs became more determined in the scond half.

The Cape Coast based club had an opportunity that fell to Albert Gaisie but the player could not connect from a beautiful cross from Dennis Nkrumah.

Dwarfs increased their tempo in the game, and with eight minutes left, Bright Luqman pulled one back.

Three minutes later Hearts were awarded a penalty but Joseph Esso failed grab a hat-trick after his feeble shot was saved by Danso Wiredu.

The Phobians held on their nerves as five minutes was added on as injury time, but it was not enough for the Crabs to grab an equalizer.