Special Competition: Hearts captain Fatawu Mohammed delighted by semi-final berth

Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed says he is proud of his teammates after clinching a place in the semifinals of the Special Competition.

The Phobians were the first side to reach the semis after thumping Elmina Sharks 3-1 in Accra on Sunday, thanks to goals from Christopher Bonney, Manaf Umar and the captain himself Fatawu Mohamed.

Sharks got a consolation goal through George Amonoo.

“I have to thank them (the players) for the good work done because since we started the competition people were doubting but God being so good we have qualified. We are the first team to qualify for the semi-finals so we are very very happy”, he said after the game.

“As a player, day in and day out your performance has to go higher because day in and day out you are playing 90 minutes of football. Sometimes it is not every day that you get your day but when we do get our day we have to perform our best. And that is what we did”.

Hearts will play Dreams FC in the final game of the group next Sunday.