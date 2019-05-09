Special Competition: Hearts coach Kim Grant disappointed by Liberty's approach to their goalless draw

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant is disappointed by Liberty Professional's approach to the goalless drawn game between his side and the Scientific Soccer Lads.

The Dansoman based club were accused of time wasting and playing negative football in the match day of the Special Competition at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to Grant, Liberty came to Accra hoping to return with a point.

“They came here to be happy with a point. All the same we didn’t concede a goal," he said after the game.

“They came here to defend, they parked the midfield and played with three at the back.

“And more or less try to catch us on counter. I felt we didn’t start well at all.

“I just felt our momentum, our energy and our work ethics wasn’t the best.

“We had chances to score but we couldn’t utilize that. But we are happy we didn’t concede,” he added.

Despite the draw, the Phobians top group A with 19 points.