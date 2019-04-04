Special Competition: Hearts coach Kim Grant laments over his side's profligacy in defeat to Elmina Sharks

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has expressed disappointment in his side's defeat to Elmina Sharks in match day two of the GFA Special Competition.

Grant fumed over his side's wastefulness in front of goal but disclosed he was pleased by the overall output of the players.

“We lost that is what I can say. We played well in the second half. We started slowly in the first half. We created so many chances but we didn’t take our chances.

“As I saw at the half time, if we are not careful and if we are not focus, they could score from the break. Which they scored from counter attack.

“Overall I was quite pleased with the performance, they defended very well. They have done well.

“My player’s gave me everything I can’t ask for more,” he told the media after the game.

The Phobians will next travel to Anyinase to play Karela United in match day three of the competition.