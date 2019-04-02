Special Competition: Hearts coach Kim Grant remains positive ahead of his side's trip to Elmina to face Sharks

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant is confident of picking all three points against Elmina Sharks in match day two of the GFA Special Competition.

The Phobians travel to Elmina- Grant's former side- after opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Dreams FC in Accra on Sunday.

Ahead of the game against Sharks, the former Ghana striker reiterates that his side will go into the match with the same winning mentality they approached last Sunday's game with.

"It's always good to go back to your former club but for me it's not about my old tea, it is about how we are going to perform," he said.

"Hearts of Oak is my new employer. I have a job to do and we will approach the game with the same mentality, same preparations and go there and create some chances to win the match," he added.

"I'm sure they will be prepared but we won't be any different and we will work hard to pick all three points so hopefully we pick up six points in two games."

Elmina Sharks picked a vital away draw in their opener against Inter Allies last Sunday.