Special Competition: Hearts coach praises players "great response" with victory over Inter Allies

Hearts of Oak manager Kim Grant has lauded his players for their "great response" to defeat following their comfortable win over Inter Allies on Wednesday.

The Phobians returned to winning was with a comfortable 2-0 win over the Capelli Boys.

Defender Robert Addo and striker Joseph Esso scored second half goals to hand the home side all three points.

Hearts had lost over the weekend to WAFA in Sogakope but the response yesterday excited the former Dwarfs gaffer.

"I'm delighted after coming back from defeat. Mostly what is expected of us is to win and a great response by the players. I'm happy we kept a clean sheet," he said after the game.

Following a barren first half, Hearts returned to a rampant second half where Robert Addo opened the scoring with a powerful header from a Christopher Bonney corner.

Esso rounded goalkeeper Clement Aryee to slid in the ball into the net with eight minutes left.

The win means Hearts have won all their games at home in the GFA Special Competition.