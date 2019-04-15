Special Competition: Hearts goalkeeper Richmond Ayi excited by first away win

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has expressed joy in picking their first three points on the road in the GFA Special Competition.

The ex-WAFA shot-stopper was impressive for the Rainbow club as they beat Liberty Professionals 1-0 at Dansoman to move up third on the table in Zone B.

"Glory To God For our First Away Win In The Ongoing NC Special Competition and happy to be back on the field again. Hearts of Oak still more to come," he posted on Twitter.

Striker Kojo Obeng grabbed his second goal of the competition to help Hearts of Oak secure back to back wins for the first time in the tournament.

The striker rose high in the 43rd minute to score the only goal as the Phobians silence the scientific soccer lads.

Liberty returned from the break stronger and nearly fetched the equalizer only for a miscommunication in the box to deny them.

Goal scorer Obeng Jnr was later replaced by Anthony Quayson as the Phobians fought to hold on in the final minutes of the game.

Liberty kept on probing for a leveler but a resolute Hearts defense held on to ensure Hearts of Oak secured all points on match day 5.