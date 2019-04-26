Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko eye win against Inter Allies and Chelsea in second round

The second round of the Ghana Football Association Football Association Normalisation Competition continues this weekend, organizers have announced.

The first round ended in mid-week with Asante Kotoko on top of Group A with 13 points while Karela United topped Group B, also with 13 points.

All the teams that played at home in match day seven will play away in this match day eight fixture.

Hearts and Kotoko will be hoping to record back to back wins against their respective sides in this match day eight fixture.

Hearts defeated Inter Allies by 2-0 while Kotoko also defeated Berekum Chelsea by 2-0 on match day seven.

Medeama will welcome Aduana Stars to the Tarkwa and Aboso Park on Sunday. The reverse fixture between both sides ended in a stalemate with some reported incident of crowd disturbances.

Berekum Chelsea will be hoping to revenge their 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in mid-week when the face off with Kotoko on Sunday.

Elmina Sharks will welcome Dreams FC to the Nduom Sports Stadium in this fixture. The reverse fixture ended in a draw. Sharks are favourites to win this tie as they are unbeaten at home in the ongoing competition.

At the Tema Sports Stadium, Inter Allies will welcome Hearts of Oak in this regional derby. Hearts defeated Inter Allies by 2-0 in mid-week. Inter Allies will be hoping to revenge that defeat in this weekend’s game.

A glance at the fixtures

Medeama vs Aduana Stars

Berekum Chelsea vs Asante Kotoko

Bechem United vs Eleven Wonders

Elmina Sharks vs Dreams

WAFA vs Dreams

Inter Allies vs Hearts

Liberty vs Karela