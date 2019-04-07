Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko face tricky ties

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be engaged in some tricky fixtures later today in match day three of the Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

Both teams suffered their first defeat of the competition to Elmina Sharks and Medeama respectively in the match day two fixtures and they will be hoping to bounce back in today's game. Hearts and Kotoko both lost by a lone goal.

The Phobians will play away to Karela United in Ayinese which has been a difficult ground for them to record a win while Asante Kotoko travel to play Eleven Wonders at the Nkoranza Park.

Kim Grant and his players will be hoping to break that jinx in today's game.

Asante Kotoko have also been rocked by injuries in this competition and head coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor will have to rely on his players available to pick a win in this game. The ex-Black Stars captain has come under a lot of criticisms lately as a result of his team's poor performance in the competition.

Meanwhile, the top liner of the week will see 2017 Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars take on AshantiGold at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

Below are the Week 3 fixtures

Aduana Stars vs AshantiGold

Bechem United vs Berekum Chelsea

Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko

Medeama vs Stallion FC

Dreams vs Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks vs WAFA

Karela United vs Hearts of Oak

Liberty vs Inter Allies