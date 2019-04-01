Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko record wins in opening fixture 

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko commenced their campaigns in the Ghana Football Association Special Competition on a good note as both sides recorded victories in their respective matches on Sunday.

The Phobians defeated Dreams FC by a lone goal courtesy Kojo Obeng Junior who scored in the 46th minute after a goalless first half.

Hearts failed to increase the lead after a series of chances which was squandered by the attackers. Both sides dominating the play in the middle with the Phobians creating a lot of chances.

Dreams FC nearly got the equalizer in the dying minutes as ex-Hearts of Oak star Eric Gawu’s cross was missed by Addai who failed to tap the ball into the net.

Elsewhere at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Abass Mohammed’s goal was enough to secure the points for the Porcupine Warriors.

His goal for Kotoko becomes the competitions’ fastest goal on match day one a. He scored the goal in the second minute of the first half.

Aduana Stars had the equalizer through Yahaya Mohammed but the goal was disallowed but could have stand if there was a Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

At the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium, AshantiGold defeated Eleven Wonders by 2-0 with goals from Shafiu Mumuni and Salua Ouattara to win their opening game.

Week 2 matches continues in mid-week.

Below is the full-time results of Week 1 fixtures

Hearts 1-0 Dreams

Kotoko 1-0 Aduana

WAFA 3-1 Liberty

Inter Allies 0-0 Elmina Sharks

AshGold 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Dwarfs 1-2 Karela