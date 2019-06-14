Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko to battle for final spot

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will battle it out for the final spot in the Ghana Football Association Special Competition as the two arch-rivals clash in the semi-finals of the competition on June 16.

The other semi-final game takes place at the Len Clay Sports Stadium between AshantiGold and Karela.

Hearts topped Premier B also known as Zone B to reach the semi-final while Asante Kotoko picked second position on Premier A also known as Zone A to set up this fierce clash with their arch rivals.

Both teams are seeking a return to the CAF Champions League but must first clear this hurdle before the final game.

According to the rules governing the competition, the winner of the Tier I Special Competition will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, Kim Grant and his players will be aiming for their first major trophy in over a decade but Kotoko have vowed to rain on their parade. Hearts have not won any major title since. 2009 when they last won the Glo Premier League.

Hearts have been eliminated from the Tier II Special Competition and have only one shot at lifting a trophy while Asante Kotoko are still competing in the two competitions as they hope to make a return to Africa next season.

The game has also been boosted by the arrival of Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak) and Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko) who have arrived from the Black Stars camp as they failed to make the final list for the AFCON.