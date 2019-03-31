Special Competition: Hearts of Oak 1-0 Dreams FC- Phobians pip Dreams again to extend dominance

Hearts of Oak enjoyed victory in their first competitive game since the showing of the Anas Exposè with a 1-0 win over Dreams FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to secure all three points for the Phobians, after slotting in from inside the box.

Both teams began the game in a slow pace but the home side gathered momentum when Aminu Alhassan fires from long range.

The Dawu-based side responded quickly through Eric Gawu, whose effort was tipped off by goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Two quick attacks from the Phobians saw Isaac Amoako called into action midway inside the first half.

The Dreams goalkeeper parried a Joseph Esso effort before dealing cleverly with a Mohammed Alhassan strike.

Obeng Jnr thought he had a penalty after he fell softly in the box only for the referee to wave play on.

With the game daily balanced, the two sides went into the break with no goal.

Hearts of Oak returned energized and three minutes after the break, young sensation Kwadwo Obeng broke the deadlock.

Dreams nearly equalized after a brilliant free kick from Eric Gawu was brilliantly tipped off by the impressive Richmond Ayi.

Kofi Kordzi could have doubled the Phobians lead but missed a goal opportunity in a one on one situation.

The home side remained resolute to close up a nervy end to the game and record a win in the opening game of the Special Competition.