Special Competition: Hearts of Oak 4-0 WAFA SC- Four-star Phobians teach Academy Boys football lessons

Hearts of Oak rolled back the years and condemned WAFA to their worst ever defeat on Sunday after winning 4-0 in their Special Competition contest.

Like the reverse fixture, the Phobians dominated but this time they had the goals to tell a good story.

Hearts were strong from the start of the match and looked hungrier than the Academy Boys.

On the half hour mark, Michelle Sarpong put the home side in front by powerfully connecting home from inside the box.

The former Auroras captain was put through neatly by Joseph Esso and the youngster slammed home powerfully.

On the nick of half time, Christopher Bonney whipped in a cross from the right and it dropped on the head of captain Fatawu Mohammed-who was unmarked inside the box-to head home.

WAFA barely tested Hearts of Oak before the break as they looked too ordinary.

In the second period, the Academy Boys upped their performance and made attacking moves but no substantial chances were created.

Against the run of play, goalkeeper Sabi Acquah came out to clear a ball- which was mis-cued.

The ball dropped to Manaf Umar who rocketed it forward and the ball dipped inside the post.

Striker Kofi Kodzi came off the bench to slot home the fourth and crushing goal for the Phobians in stoppage time.

It was sweet revenge for the Phobians who put in more effort in the reverse fixture defeat. break and were supremely lucklustre.