Special Competition: Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant calls for change in kickoff time

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Kim Grant has indicated that the kickoff time in the ongoing Special Competition should be reviewed.

The Phobians were pipped 1-0 by Elmina Sharks on matchday two of the competition at the Nduom Stadium.

But according to the Accra-based outfit’s trainer, the kickoff time did not help the pace of the game as both sides struggled to cope with the scorching weather.

''…the heat; it was very hot today and I think it slowed the tempo. We might have to appeal to the GFA to look at the starting (kickoff) time because the heat is a lot,'' Grant told GTV.

''We have to think about the welfare of the players. There’s a lot of dehydration; everybody is losing water very fast. ''Not just us; both teams were lethargic and of course you’re playing two games in three or four days so it’s a lot.''