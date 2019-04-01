Special Competition: Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant not alarmed over team's profligacy in Dreams FC victory

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant says he unperturbed by his side's profligacy during their 1-0 win over Dreams FC in the opening fixture of the Special Competition on Sunday.

Despite starting the match on the back foot, the Phobians came back strongly to pip the Dawu-based side courtesy Obeng Junior's solitary goal to record their first maximum points in the competition.

The Rainbow Club created plethora of chances to bury their opponents but fluffed their lines - which prompted a section of their fans to question the scoring ability of their players.

However, coach Grant was not alarmed by the calls from the fans as he reiterated his satisfaction with their open approach to the game.

"It was important that created the chances and we kept on getting to those positions to miss those chances but if we weren't creating chances then I'll be worried but for me I think it's the first game and everybody expected us to win which I believe put a little bit of pressure on the players but I think they will relax for the next couple of games and utilize those opportunities we had today," Coach Grant told the club's YouTube channel.

Hearts of Oak will play against Elmina Sharks in the second match of the competition on Wednesday, April 3.