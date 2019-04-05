Special Competition: Hearts of Oak eyes first away victory against Karela

Hearts of Oak will face another hurdle against Karela FC on Sunday in match day three of the ongoing Ghana Football Association Special Competition.

The Phobians suffered their first defeat of the competition against Elmina Sharks on match day two on Wednesday.

Felix Addo of Elmina Sharks scored the only goal of the game in that intriguing fixture against the Phobians at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

Kim Grant and his players will have to be at their best when they play away to Karela United in Ayinese on Sunday.

Hearts have never won away against Karela at Ayinese and they will be hoping to break the jinx in this fixture as well as revive their campaign.

Karela United defeated Hearts of Oak by 3-1 in the abrogated Ghana Premier League in Ayinese.

Meanwhile, Karela United are unbeaten after two games played in the competition with both games played away.

Public Relations Officer of Karela United Eric Alagidede says there is no way Hearts of Oak will pick a win in Sunday’s match at Ayinese.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko will travel away to play Eleven Wonders on match day three.

The Porcupine Warriors lost to Medeama by a lone goal on match day two at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park.

Kotoko who will be hoping to bounce back from their match day two defeat.

Week 3 fixtures at a glance

Aduana Stars vs AshantiGold

Bechem United vs Berekum Chelsea

Eleven Wonders vs Asante Kotoko

Medeama vs Stallion FC

Dreams vs Dwarfs

Elmina Sharks vs WAFA

Karela United vs Hearts of Oak

Liberty vs Inter Allies